Bowling Green Fire Dept. hiring, deadline to apply March 18

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is looking to hire new firefighters as the department expands. WBKO sat down with Firefighter Josh Atkins, who has been with the station for two years now. He discussed the benefits of joining the team.

“It’s actually more than a job -- we live together. Our schedule is 24 hours on, and 48 hours off,” Atkins said. “It’s a huge family environment, and throughout our days, when we’re not fighting fires, of course, or making runs, we are training, we’re able to hang out, we’re able to hone in on our skills and really try to serve our community to the best of our abilities.”

Atkins said he always had a passion for serving the community-- first working for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. He said becoming a firefighter has been very rewarding when it comes to the service aspect.

“We serve the community, and when those bells drop, it’s someone else’s worst day, so it’s our job to make sure that we’re prepared to help someone through their worst day,” he said.

You can apply by going online to joinbgky.org. You must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, be eligible to work in the United States and have a valid driver’s license. The deadline to apply is March 18.

