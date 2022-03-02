Hopkins Co. fentanyl investigation leads to arrest of 4 people

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Hopkins County have arrested four people during a drug trafficking investigation.

Detectives say they had been conducting the investigation involving Amelia Purdon who they say was allegedly dealing suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills.

During the course of the investigation, officials say 20-year-old Purdon sold counterfeit pills to an undercover detective.

Authorities then arrested Purdon and her passenger, 18-year-old Jaylen Drone, during a traffic stop on trafficking charges.

They say they found more pills and a handgun in the glovebox.

According to detectives, Purdon gave them information that led them to search a home in the 1800 block of Old Morganfield Road.

During the search, they say they found 180 more suspect counterfeit fentanyl pills on a dresser in a bedroom, along with an AK-74 style rifle and a handgun.

That led to the arrests of 25-year-old Madison Duncan and 23-year-old Jacorion Murray. They are also facing trafficking charges in the case.

Left: Madison Duncan. Right: Jacorion Murray. (Hopkins County Jail.)

Hopkins County authorities say they have taken over 200 counterfeit fentanyl pills and three firearms over the course of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.