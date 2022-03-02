Advertisement

Hopkins Co. fentanyl investigation leads to arrest of 4 people

Left: Amelia Purdon. Right: Jaylen Drone.
Left: Amelia Purdon. Right: Jaylen Drone.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Hopkins County have arrested four people during a drug trafficking investigation.

Detectives say they had been conducting the investigation involving Amelia Purdon who they say was allegedly dealing suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills.

During the course of the investigation, officials say 20-year-old Purdon sold counterfeit pills to an undercover detective.

Authorities then arrested Purdon and her passenger, 18-year-old Jaylen Drone, during a traffic stop on trafficking charges.

They say they found more pills and a handgun in the glovebox.

According to detectives, Purdon gave them information that led them to search a home in the 1800 block of Old Morganfield Road.

During the search, they say they found 180 more suspect counterfeit fentanyl pills on a dresser in a bedroom, along with an AK-74 style rifle and a handgun.

That led to the arrests of 25-year-old Madison Duncan and 23-year-old Jacorion Murray. They are also facing trafficking charges in the case.

Left: Madison Duncan. Right: Jacorion Murray.
Left: Madison Duncan. Right: Jacorion Murray.(Hopkins County Jail.)

Hopkins County authorities say they have taken over 200 counterfeit fentanyl pills and three firearms over the course of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
WCSO respond to serious injury accident
Downtown entertainment district
Proposed entertainment district in downtown Bowling Green raises concerns for some
Police looking for 4 men and a white Chevrolet Z-71 extended cab 4X4 pulling a flatbed trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Store Sign
Glasgow man wins $50,000 in lottery
Glasgow man wins $50,000 prize on scratch-off ticket
Leanette Lopez, candidate for 20th District seat.
State Representative candidate arrested for public intoxication

Latest News

Glasgow Man Wins $50,000 in Lottery
Glasgow Man Wins $50,000 in Lottery
Derby Darlins Event Sells Out
Derby Darlins Event Sells Out
Elvis Roberts bought the winning ticket at the Five Star on Cave Mill Road in Bowling Green.
Glasgow man wins $50,000 Scratch-off
Tornado survivors receive checks from RASK and Kentucky Realtors
Tornado survivors receive checks from RASK and Kentucky Realtors for housing costs
Tornado Survivors Receive Checks For Housing Cost From RASK and Kentucky Realtors
Tornado Survivors Receive Checks For Housing Cost From RASK and Kentucky Realtors