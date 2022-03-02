Advertisement

Ky. positivity rate drops below 8%

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,334 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,282,416 cases. As of Wednesday, 865 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 170 are in the ICU, and 87 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state’s positivity rate has now dropped to 7.73%. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 585 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 35 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 13,935.

