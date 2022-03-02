Advertisement

Q Coffee Emporium celebrates Mardi Gras with pastries

Q Coffee Emporium Celebrates Mardi Gras with Pastries
By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s fat Tuesday!

So indulge in everything your little heart may desire!

Typically Mardi Gras or fat Tuesday is celebrated the Tuesday before ash Wednesday which is the start of lent.

One coffee shop is making sure to cater to those who may want to celebrate fat Tuesday.

Emily Wilson, owner and cafe manager at Q Coffee Emporium says the addition of the pastries inspired by Mardi Gras is a great way to connect with the community, especially with the King cake.

”We offered them last year, we decided to offer them again, this year. It was huge last year, we thought with, you know, 10 or 12 orders and then this year it over doubled. So that was really cool but it’s just, we didn’t grow up in that tradition or that culture. But it’s a huge part of Bowling Green, and we want to connect to Bowling Green in any way we can,” says Wilson.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leanette Lopez, candidate for 20th District seat.
State Representative candidate arrested for public intoxication
Tyriek Palmer
Man charged with murder after 15-year-old overdosed on fentanyl
Accident
WCSO respond to serious injury accident
Tornado siren
Statewide tornado drill to take place Wednesday morning
Police looking for 4 men and a white Chevrolet Z-71 extended cab 4X4 pulling a flatbed trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Store Sign

Latest News

The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Senate panel OKs bill aimed at energy boycotts
Lane closures (gfx)
BGMU announces lane closures for service and repairs
Downtown entertainment district
Proposed entertainment district in downtown Bowling Green raises concerns for some
Accident
WCSO respond to serious injury accident
WCSO Responds to Injury Accident
WCSO Responds to Injury Accident