Q Coffee Emporium celebrates Mardi Gras with pastries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s fat Tuesday!

So indulge in everything your little heart may desire!

Typically Mardi Gras or fat Tuesday is celebrated the Tuesday before ash Wednesday which is the start of lent.

One coffee shop is making sure to cater to those who may want to celebrate fat Tuesday.

Emily Wilson, owner and cafe manager at Q Coffee Emporium says the addition of the pastries inspired by Mardi Gras is a great way to connect with the community, especially with the King cake.

”We offered them last year, we decided to offer them again, this year. It was huge last year, we thought with, you know, 10 or 12 orders and then this year it over doubled. So that was really cool but it’s just, we didn’t grow up in that tradition or that culture. But it’s a huge part of Bowling Green, and we want to connect to Bowling Green in any way we can,” says Wilson.

