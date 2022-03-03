BGMU announces lane closures for service and repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will have one lane of State Street closed between College Heights Boulevard and Mimosa Alley for a sewer line repair.

The entire right lane of State Street (heading toward Mimosa Alley) will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday until midnight.

BGMU will also have one lane of Fairview Avenue closed at Meadowlawn Avenue for new water service installation.

The right, westbound lane, headed toward downtown, of Fairview Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. Thursday until Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.