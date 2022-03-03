‘Chuck’s Wine & Spirit’ pulls Russian products from shelves, in support of Ukraine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Russia’s involvement in the war in Ukraine, several local businesses have decided to remove Russian products and vodkas from their shelves.

Chuck’s Wine & Spirits is one of the latest to remove such products from its stores, along with another vodka from Belarus. The reason they did this is to show their support for Ukraine.

“The bottom line is it was an unprovoked attack on a country that was a Democratic country and people were happy there and a dictator like Putin can do whatever they want and it’s just not right,” said the Kirit Patel, the store’s owner.

Patel is currently trying to find a solution to dispose of the booze taken off the shelves and says he is not worried about the removal of the products hurting his business.

Patel even has signs in the store showing that other brands are not from Russia, so people know “NOT A PRODUCT OF RUSSIA!”

“As soon as they went in Ukraine we weren’t going to support any of the Russian products at least in the store before all of this internet backlash happened. We have started taking off at all of our four locations.”

Patel also says there are other alternatives to choose from including Tito’s Vodka that is made in Texas.

The removal of these liquors is effective immediately.

