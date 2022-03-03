Advertisement

‘Chuck’s Wine & Spirit’ pulls Russian products from shelves, in support of Ukraine

Chuck's Wine & Spirits Pulls Russian Products From Shelves, Supports Ukraine
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Russia’s involvement in the war in Ukraine, several local businesses have decided to remove Russian products and vodkas from their shelves.

Chuck’s Wine & Spirits is one of the latest to remove such products from its stores, along with another vodka from Belarus. The reason they did this is to show their support for Ukraine.

“The bottom line is it was an unprovoked attack on a country that was a Democratic country and people were happy there and a dictator like Putin can do whatever they want and it’s just not right,” said the Kirit Patel, the store’s owner.

Patel is currently trying to find a solution to dispose of the booze taken off the shelves and says he is not worried about the removal of the products hurting his business.

Patel even has signs in the store showing that other brands are not from Russia, so people know “NOT A PRODUCT OF RUSSIA!”

“As soon as they went in Ukraine we weren’t going to support any of the Russian products at least in the store before all of this internet backlash happened. We have started taking off at all of our four locations.”

Patel also says there are other alternatives to choose from including Tito’s Vodka that is made in Texas.

The removal of these liquors is effective immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
WCSO respond to serious injury accident
Missing person: Callie Everhart, Scottsville, Ky
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found
Downtown entertainment district
Proposed entertainment district in downtown Bowling Green raises concerns for some
Police looking for 4 men and a white Chevrolet Z-71 extended cab 4X4 pulling a flatbed trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Store Sign
Glasgow man wins $50,000 in lottery
Glasgow man wins $50,000 prize on scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Region 5 Skills U.S.A. Competition at SkyCTC
Region 5 Skills U.S.A. Competition at SkyCTC
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Carol Gard
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Carol Gard
Shane LIVE at Home Expo 2022
Shane LIVE at Home Expo 2022
Region 5 Skills U.S.A. Competition at SkyCTC
Region 5 Skills U.S.A. Competition at SkyCTC
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found