Cooler than yesterday, but still warm & pleasant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was that type of weather Joe Nichols sings about... “Sunny and 75.″ While today won’t be as lyric worthy, it will still be a very pleasant day.

A weak cold is bringing us a northerly flow of wind, so it won’t be as warm as yesterday. That being said it will still be very nice with highs in the 60s. Tonight will get colder with lows dropping to the 30s. Tomorrow we jump back into the upper 60s to around 70 as southwest winds take over another time.

It will be dry to start the weekend, but more clouds dominate on Saturday. Rain moves in on Sunday, with the potential for some heavy rain on Monday.

Rain Chance (WBKO)

Luckily we have quiet weather for Kentucky’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. Throughout the week, we are showcasing severe weather safety tidbits and guidelines. Today’s focus: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Criteria.

SEVERE WEATHER PREP WEEK



Today we are talking about Severe T-Storm Criteria #springsafety2022 #kywx pic.twitter.com/oGvt8msfpp — Ariella Scalese (@ariellascalese) March 3, 2022

