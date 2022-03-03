Advertisement

Holy Spirit Catholic Church celebrates Ash Wednesday

Many Gathered at Holy Spirit Catholic Church to Celebrate Ash Wednesday
By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten Season for many.

Ash Wednesday takes place about 46 days before Easter Sunday.

The ashes symbolize the dust from which we were made.

Father Randy Howard with Holy Spirit Catholic Church spoke on what lent signifies.

“We do enter the season of Lent on Ash Wednesday and that is a time in which we seek to draw closer to the Lord, you know, to walk more closely with him. And so we seek to do something either by way of sacrifice or doing something extra that will address may be what’s holding us back a bit from walking closer to the Lord,” says Father Howard.

This year, Holy Spirit also held Ash Wednesday masses like normal.

“Masks are optional, there are those who still wear them, but they’re not required, I believe our county is out of the red now, so that’s a good thing. Last year, we were asked to sprinkle the ashes rather than actually put them on the forehead in the sign of a cross, but we’re going back to the cross, as usual, this year,” added Father Howard.

Lent ends on Easter Sunday which this year falls on April 16th.

