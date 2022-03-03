Advertisement

Kentucky Senate panel OKs bill aimed at energy boycotts

The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Senate panel has advanced a proposal that would keep state government from doing business with financial companies that have decided to cut their investments in fossil fuels.

It would also require the Kentucky state treasurer to publish, maintain and update a list of financial companies engaged in energy company boycotts.

That list would then be shared with state government entities making investments of more than $1 million annually.

If a financial company does not end the boycott, the bill would require that the state government entity divest from those holdings.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
WCSO respond to serious injury accident
Missing person: Callie Everhart, Scottsville, Ky
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found
Downtown entertainment district
Proposed entertainment district in downtown Bowling Green raises concerns for some
Police looking for 4 men and a white Chevrolet Z-71 extended cab 4X4 pulling a flatbed trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Store Sign
Glasgow man wins $50,000 in lottery
Glasgow man wins $50,000 prize on scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Region 5 Skills U.S.A. Competition at SkyCTC
Region 5 Skills U.S.A. Competition at SkyCTC
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Carol Gard
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Carol Gard
Shane LIVE at Home Expo 2022
Shane LIVE at Home Expo 2022
Region 5 Skills U.S.A. Competition at SkyCTC
Region 5 Skills U.S.A. Competition at SkyCTC
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found