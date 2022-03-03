Advertisement

NYC man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women

NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.
NYPD are searching for a man they say attacked 7 Asian women in a 2-hour period.(NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 28-year-old homeless man has been charged with hate crimes after a string of unprovoked attacks on women of Asian descent in New York City.

Steven Zajonc was arrested Wednesday in connection with assaults on seven women in different Manhattan neighborhoods over a two-hour period on Sunday.

The victims were all women of Asian descent ranging in age from 19 to 57.

The suspect was arrested on seven counts each of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked seven Asian women Sunday evening. (Source: WCBS, NYPD, CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
WCSO respond to serious injury accident
Missing person: Callie Everhart, Scottsville, Ky
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found
Downtown entertainment district
Proposed entertainment district in downtown Bowling Green raises concerns for some
Police looking for 4 men and a white Chevrolet Z-71 extended cab 4X4 pulling a flatbed trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Store Sign
Glasgow man wins $50,000 in lottery
Glasgow man wins $50,000 prize on scratch-off ticket

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
Region 5 Skills U.S.A. Competition at SkyCTC
Region 5 Skills U.S.A. Competition at SkyCTC
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Carol Gard
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Carol Gard
Shane LIVE at Home Expo 2022
Shane LIVE at Home Expo 2022