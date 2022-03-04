Advertisement

KSP charges Hardin County man with child sexual exploitation offenses

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST
VINE GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch have arrested a Hardin County man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Timothy Shawn Wright, 41, was charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age, 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Wright was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence in Vine Grove on March 3.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Wright was housed in the Hardin County Detention Center with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

