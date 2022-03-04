Ky. girl with disabilities to be in Hollywood runway show

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Autumn Foster is an 11-year-old from Sturgis, Kentucky who has been chosen to participate in the Runway of Dreams.

Autumn has big dreams and she doesn’t let anything stop her.

She was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair full-time, but it’s her contagious smile that makes her special.

Autumn will be modeling on the runway in Hollywood with 70 other models just like her wearing new adaptive clothing from brands like Kohls, JC Penny’s, Target and more.

Autumn will specifically be representing Zappos Adaptive Wear.

Autumn’s mom, Amy Foster, says her daughter has come a long way and she’s excited to watch her grow through this opportunity.

“We are so proud of her,” said Amy. “She’s dealt with anxiety for many years and through a lot of love from a lot of people, she has come out of her shell. I think she’s going to make a big difference in the world just with her personality and her smile.”

Autumn is involved in adaptive sports like cheer, horseback riding, baseball, rock climbing and more.

Her mom Amy is excited to see her now thrive on the runway too.

“It’s exciting that the fashion world is changing to be more inclusive,” said Amy.

Autumn says if she had to pick what the shirt she would model looked like, the design would be...

“Probably Chewbacca,” said Autumn.

“Red, sparkly, Chewbacca?” said Amy.

“Yeah!” said Autumn.

Above all, Amy hopes her daughter is sending a message to young girls like her that your disability does not define your ability to follow your dreams.

“To show other children with special needs that beauty comes in all different sizes, shapes, colors and abilities,” said Amy. “I think every day the world is becoming more inclusive and we are so excited about that.”

Autumn and her family will fly out to Los Angeles on March 5.

She will make her debut on the runway Tuesday, March 8.

