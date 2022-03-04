Advertisement

A Mild End to Our Work Week!

Saturday Temps in the 70s
Saturday Temps in the 70s(None)
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for a dry start to the weekend, but more clouds will dominate on Saturday. Temperatures will also be running around 20 degrees above seasonable norms, as highs soar into the mid 70s. Scattered showers drag in late Saturday and into the end of our weekend. Rain continues in on Sunday, with the potential for some heavy rain on Monday. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but at this time, no severe weather is anticipated. Anywhere from 1″-3″ of rain appears likely between Sunday morning and Monday night before rain moves out. After a warm start to the week, highs plunge to around 50° Tuesday as a shot of much cooler air dives into the region. Expect moderating temperatures late next week.

