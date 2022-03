BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Update: The Scottville Police have reported that the missing woman, Callie Everhart, has been found and is safe.

The Scottsville Police Department had been working a missing person case and asked for the public’s help.

Friday, March 4, 2022, police reported that Everhart went for a walk Thursday evening but never came home.

