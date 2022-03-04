Students show off skills in regional competition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Region Five Skills U.S.A competition was in full swing Friday at Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The event takes place every year and allows high school students to compete in leadership and technical skill competitions.

SKYCTC hosts the annual Skills U.S.A. Region 5 competition. (WBKO)

Competitions range anywhere from automotive technology, welding, architecture, graphic design, and even to public speaking and job interviews.

Students get hands-on experience with SKYCTC faculty and staff and get to learn about possible opportunities that the college offers.

Those who place in the top three of their category will receive a medallion and the opportunity to advance to the state competition.

After not being able to host this event due to COVID-19, the Director of Admissions says, “What we are excited about this year of course is that this is the first time we’ve hosted in two years and students are back on our campus and able to experience this in our facilities.”

Winners of today’s competition will be available on the SKYCTC Facebook page.

