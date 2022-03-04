Advertisement

Students show off skills in regional competition

Region 5 Skills U.S.A. Competition at SkyCTC
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Region Five Skills U.S.A competition was in full swing Friday at Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The event takes place every year and allows high school students to compete in leadership and technical skill competitions.

SKYCTC hosts the annual Skills U.S.A. Region 5 competition.
SKYCTC hosts the annual Skills U.S.A. Region 5 competition.(WBKO)

Competitions range anywhere from automotive technology, welding, architecture, graphic design, and even to public speaking and job interviews.

Students get hands-on experience with SKYCTC faculty and staff and get to learn about possible opportunities that the college offers.

Those who place in the top three of their category will receive a medallion and the opportunity to advance to the state competition.

After not being able to host this event due to COVID-19, the Director of Admissions says, “What we are excited about this year of course is that this is the first time we’ve hosted in two years and students are back on our campus and able to experience this in our facilities.”

Winners of today’s competition will be available on the SKYCTC Facebook page.

SKYCTC hosts the annual Skills U.S.A. Region 5 competition.
SKYCTC hosts the annual Skills U.S.A. Region 5 competition.(WBKO)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Warren County fatal accident
Missing person: Callie Everhart, Scottsville, Ky
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found
Tornado Recovery
Bowling Green man recovers after breaking neck, ribs during tornado
(MGN)
Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme
Shots Fired
Sheriff: Man shot in hand after Warren County domestic dispute

Latest News

Shots Fired
Sheriff: Man shot in hand after Warren County domestic dispute
(Source: SKyPAC)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center celebrates 10 years
The Nancy Green Pancake Breakfast was held in Mount Sterling Saturday to the celebrate the...
‘She’s so much more than just a box of pancakes:’ Pancake breakfast held to celebrate Kentucky woman who inspired Aunt Jemima brand
Fatal car crash
Warren County fatal accident
Tornado Recovery
Bowling Green man recovers after breaking neck, ribs during tornado