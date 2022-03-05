Advertisement

Clouds stay ahead of our next weather maker this Saturday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll continue with the mild, cloudy, and breezy trend well into the remainder of our Saturday. However, things take a turn for us here soon.

Looking ahead
Looking ahead(wbko)

Clouds stay with us through today and this evening. They’re all ahead of our next weather maker! A few isolated showers roll into the area later tonight and through the overnight hours. If you have any plans by then, you’ll need that umbrella! Hold onto it too, because rain lasts us through our entire Sunday and Monday ahead. We’ll see periods of heavy rainfall along with the potential for a few thunderstorms as well. The Storm Prediction Center has put our viewing area under a marginal risk for severe weather through both Sunday and Monday, with the main threat being strong winds and localized flooding. We could see anywhere between 1-3″ by Monday night! We’ll be dry into Tuesday, but temperatures will plunge back to normal. We’ll see daytime highs in the 50s through the mid-week before our next shot at rain arrives Thursday. More details to come on WBKO News at 10!

It’s still Severe Weather Awareness week for us in Kentucky! Here’s today’s topic:

