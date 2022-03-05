Hilltoppers Wrap Regular Season at Home Against Marshall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball concludes the regular season with its second game against Marshall in four days at 2 p.m. CT Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The game will air on ESPN+.

The Hilltoppers can secure the No. 2 seed in the Conference USA East Division and a bye to the C-USA Tournament quarterfinals with a victory over the Thundering Herd on Saturday, or a Florida Atlantic loss against FIU. WKU beat Marshall 86-72 on Wednesday in Huntington, W. Va.

WKU is 21-12 all-time against the Thundering Herd. Head coach Rick Stansbury is 8-4 in his career against Marshall.

GAME 31

Marshall (11-19, 4-13) at WKU (18-12, 10-7)

March 5, 2022 | 2 p.m. CT

E.A. Diddle Arena | Bowling Green, Ky.

BROADCAST

Listen: Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship), C-USAtv Audio (free), Varsity Network (Randy Lee, pxp | Hal Schmitt, analysis)

Watch: ESPN+ (Jeff Hem, pxp | Jeff Greer, analysis)

Live Stats: WKU Stats

TOP STORYLINES

• With Saturday’s game, fifth-year senior guard Josh Anderson will break the WKU program record for most games played in a career with 142, surpassing Lynn Cole’s previous record of 141 set from 1951-55.

• As of Thursday, WKU leads the country in fewest fouls per game (11.5) and ranks fifth in total blocks (176), eighth in blocks per game (5.9), 26th in total steals (249), 33rd in field-goal percentage (47.4%) and steals per game (8.3).

• This week, junior center Jamarion Sharp was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Men’s National Defensive Player of the Year. This is the second straight year WKU has put a player on the list, with Charles Bassey making the semifinals for the award last season. WKU is one of two schools, along with Richmond, to have a player represented the last two years, and the only school to have two different players represented.

• Jamarion Sharp is the tallest player in college basketball at 7 feet, 5 inches. He’s also the tallest player in the history of the Hilltopper program. As of Thursday, Sharp led the nation in total dunks (82) and ranks second in total blocks (135), blocks per game (4.5) and block percentage (17.4%).

• Sharp has more blocks himself this season (135) than 312 Division I programs have as a team, which is 89% of all D-I teams. He also holds the WKU record for most blocks in a season.

• Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight is one of three players in the country averaging at least 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal per game this year. He ranks eighth nationally in total assists (172) and 13th in assists per game (5.7).

LAST GAME AGAINST MARSHALL: MARCH 2, 2022

WKU returned to its electric offense Wednesday night, routing rival Marshall for an 86-72 road victory.

WKU shot 57.6% from the field and had four players in double figures, led by graduate senior guard Camron Justice’s career-high 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range. He added four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight scored 23 points with four assists, and fifth-year senior guard Josh Anderson chipped in 16 points and four steals as he tied the WKU record for career games played (141).

Junior center Jamarion Sharp tallied a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

