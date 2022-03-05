Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Carol Gard

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

For the past 22 years, Carol Gard has made a name for herself at Western Kentucky University. Students, staff, teachers, parents and anyone who comes to any WKU sporting event has at least crossed paths with her once.

“She is the one you will always see at all of the games: softball, volleyball, football, basketball, she works everything up here and she loves to greet people as they come in and opens the door for everyone,” says Carolyn Faygal a friend of Carol.

“When they come in, you just scan their ticket, you get to know them over the years,” explained Carol.

Scanning tickets and checking students in has been the way for Carol to become connected to those who visit the hill.

A journey that began in a different way.

“I was in a form of the ministry, congregational care for three years after I had retired from teaching and then I was a counselor at spouse abuse and it really got to me, so I wanted to do something fun to get away from that, and this is what I came to,” reflects Carol of her time at WKU.

“She always has a positive attitude about everything. She doesn’t complain,” adds Faygal.

“This is it’s a joy, it’s a blessing to be here and I don’t see that I’m doing anything special. I just love to interact with the people,” also says Carol.

