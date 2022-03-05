Kentucky Cancer Program raises awareness for colorectal cancer awareness month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the second leading cancer killer in both men and women in the state and nationwide.

Elizabeth Westbrook is a cancer control specialist with the Kentucky Cancer Program she says people need to be getting screened after the age of 45.

“We call attention to it because colon cancer is a preventable disease,” says Westbrook.

So how often should a person get screened for colon cancer once a person turns 45?

“A colonoscopy, if someone has that done, and everything checks out, okay, they may not be called back for 10 years. But if they have a family history of colon cancer or polyps are found and removed, they may call them back sooner than that,” explained Westbrook.

And for those who may be worried about being uninsured or being able to get screenings, Westbrook says there is a program you may qualify for.

“Kentucky is at a real advantage because our general assembly, set aside funds for people who are low income, who are uninsured, or underinsured so that they can have access to free screenings,” said Westbrook.

“If they meet the income requirements and age requirements, and if, or if they’re under the age of 45, but they have those other conditions that we talked about that place them at higher risk, they may be eligible for these screenings, they’re free, they can access the screenings or find out if they’re eligible by calling 1 (877) 597-4655,” also says Westbrook.

For more information, you can visit the Kentucky Cancer Program or you can call Elizabeth at the Barren River District at (270) 745-2044.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.