Purples, Wildcats advance to 4th Region Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green and Franklin-Simpson dominate their semifinal matchups to advance to Fourth Region Championship. The Wildcats first since 2009.

Franklin-Simpson would pull away from Metcalfe County in the second half of their game 54-27.

Bowling Green came out hot from the start against Barren County. The Purples would open the game on a 12-1 run and would never look back defeating the Trojanettes 50-33. Meadow Tisdale would lead the way with 19 points. 14 of them coming in the second half.

The two will battle it out with a chance to head to Rupp Arena on the line Saturday night at 6:30 Central.

