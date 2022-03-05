Sheriff: Man shot in hand after Warren County domestic dispute

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower, says deputies were notified by the hospital that man had drove himself there with a gunshot wound to his hand.

After investigation, deputies were able to determine a woman had shot the man in the hand on Murphy Road shortly after 12:30 PM Saturday.

Sheriff Hightower says the man will have to undergo surgery for injuries sustained in the shooting.

WCSO says there is a history of domestic violence in the household.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

