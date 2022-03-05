Advertisement

Sheriff: Man shot in hand after Warren County domestic dispute

Shots Fired
Shots Fired(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower, says deputies were notified by the hospital that man had drove himself there with a gunshot wound to his hand.

After investigation, deputies were able to determine a woman had shot the man in the hand on Murphy Road shortly after 12:30 PM Saturday.

Sheriff Hightower says the man will have to undergo surgery for injuries sustained in the shooting.

WCSO says there is a history of domestic violence in the household.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Warren County fatal accident
Missing person: Callie Everhart, Scottsville, Ky
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found
Tornado Recovery
Bowling Green man recovers after breaking neck, ribs during tornado
(MGN)
Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme

Latest News

(Source: SKyPAC)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center celebrates 10 years
The Nancy Green Pancake Breakfast was held in Mount Sterling Saturday to the celebrate the...
‘She’s so much more than just a box of pancakes:’ Pancake breakfast held to celebrate Kentucky woman who inspired Aunt Jemima brand
Fatal car crash
Warren County fatal accident
Tornado Recovery
Bowling Green man recovers after breaking neck, ribs during tornado