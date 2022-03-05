Advertisement

Warren County fatal accident

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident near 12774 Cemetery Road on Friday March 4, 2022.

They found a male driver and a female passenger. Authorities say the driver was lying on the ground, and told officers he thought he injured a rib. Both the man and woman were alert and responsive during the initial investigation.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Warren County SO was later notified the driver had died as a result of his injuries.

Deputies say the driver’s name will be released once all family members have been notified.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person: Callie Everhart, Scottsville, Ky
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found
Tornado Recovery
Bowling Green man recovers after breaking neck, ribs during tornado
(MGN)
Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme
Shots Fired
Sheriff: Man shot in hand after Warren County domestic dispute

Latest News

Shots Fired
Sheriff: Man shot in hand after Warren County domestic dispute
(Source: SKyPAC)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center celebrates 10 years
The Nancy Green Pancake Breakfast was held in Mount Sterling Saturday to the celebrate the...
‘She’s so much more than just a box of pancakes:’ Pancake breakfast held to celebrate Kentucky woman who inspired Aunt Jemima brand
Tornado Recovery
Bowling Green man recovers after breaking neck, ribs during tornado