Warren County fatal accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident near 12774 Cemetery Road on Friday March 4, 2022.

They found a male driver and a female passenger. Authorities say the driver was lying on the ground, and told officers he thought he injured a rib. Both the man and woman were alert and responsive during the initial investigation.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Warren County SO was later notified the driver had died as a result of his injuries.

Deputies say the driver’s name will be released once all family members have been notified.

