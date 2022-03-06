Advertisement

2022 Home Expo returns after absence last year due to COVID-19

2022 Home Expo
2022 Home Expo(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 Home Expo is taking place this weekend after being canceled last year due to covid.

The Home Expo is being held at the Sloan Convention Center, the place for innovative products, new ideas, and great advice, as well as the one-stop-shop for remodeling, home improvement, or new construction.

The expo continues tomorrow from 1p.m. - 5p.m.

For tickets to the expo, you can click here.

