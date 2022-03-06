Accident claims life of Scottsville man who turned life around after overdoses and started a sober living home

BOWLING GREEN and SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - One family in Scottsville is mourning the loss of a staple in the family.

David Patrick died last Sunday, February 26 after a motorcycle accident on the U.S. 31W Bypass in Bowling Green.

“David was 53 years old, had a early youth, he had a troubled past. But in the last few years of David’s life, he’s turned, he’s turned to the Lord,” recalled Pastor Danny Patrick who also gave service on Saturday for his nephew.

“Is just amazing to know, how you can take something that you might think is impossible and make it possible,” says Courtney Patrick, David’s daughter.

To David’s family, the most remarkable thing he left behind was his ability to turn his life around.

“My father made a lot of mistakes in his life, went through many years of addiction. He’s been in some of the darkest holes that I know that anybody could be in, he’s been homeless, he’s overdosed, you know, he’s come from a lot of things that no one would want to go through. And he, the last three and a half years has changed his life around,” recalled Courtney about her father’s life.

The change came after a tragic incident that almost claimed his life.

“And I got a call in November of 2018, that he had overdosed up in Louisville, on heroin and fentanyl, and it was something that just kind of woke him up,” recalled Courtney.

“He wanted to get back in his children’s lives, he says, I have to get it this time, I have to get to sobriety, right. So he started a sober living house,” adds David’s best friend, Leonard Bailey.

The sober living home for men Bailey and Patrick started is called Next Step Sober Living for Men.

On Saturday, many paid their respects to Patrick, a tribute that began with a motorcycle memorial escort from Bowling Green to his hometown of Scottsville

Patrick was very into motorcycles, and due to his love for bikes, had recently started a job with Harley-Davidson in Bowling Green.

Those closest to him know his journey in life was cut short, but the legacy he lives behind continues, especially for those seeking to turn their lives around.

“I never thought the 27 years of my life that I would have a dad not only did I have a dad, but my siblings had a dad and all these guys had a friend. My grandpa had a son, his grandchildren had a grandfather. And I would just tell him how proud I am of what he became and all the things he went out and did for everyone,” adds Courtney.

Patrick was 53, after the memorial escort, his service was held at East Willow Church of God.

Courtney Patrick is thankful to everyone who participated in honoring her late father.

