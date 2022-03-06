Advertisement

Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank

Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank buried in her backyard. She had been reported missing after she was last seen Feb. 24.(Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with murder.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post that investigators in Jensen Beach, Florida, found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole submerged in the septic tank.

The body was found four feet underground after several hours of excavating her backyard late Friday.

Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to...
Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to Cole's death.(Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

Cole had been missing for more than a week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Warren County fatal accident
David Patrick
Accident claims life of Scottsville man who turned life around after overdoses and started a sober living home
Shots Fired
UPDATE: Name released in Warren County shooting
Missing person: Callie Everhart, Scottsville, Ky
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found
Tornado Recovery
Bowling Green man recovers after breaking neck, ribs during tornado

Latest News

An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
Kamala Harris marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off
Ukraine begs for more U.S. aid as Russia escalates attacks.
Ukraine begs for more US aid as Russia escalates attacks