‘Derby Darlins’ a Glory Baby Ministry fundraiser exceeds expectations after year hiatus due to COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One non-profit is rejoicing after their biggest fundraiser of the year exceeded expectations.

On Thursday, Glory Baby Ministry put together their “Derby Darlins” fundraiser that aims to raise funds for the organization.

Glory Baby Ministry specializes in making burial gowns or memorial packages for parents grieving a miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant loss.

The funds raised will help Glory Baby Ministry send a free package to a family no matter if the loss was recent or years ago.

Jessica Heffinger one of the founders of the non-profit was very excited to have had a sold-out event, but also raise more than what was expected.

“Of course we didn’t have it last year due to COVID, I told them this year, I said, my goal is for us to raise $20,000 to profit $20,000. And they were like, Jessica I don’t know if we can do it. I said, I know we can, I’m a go getter, and we’re gonna do it,” recalls Heffinger of telling the board of the goal.

“We ran the numbers last night, and we profited $24,000, because of the support of our community,” adds Heffinger.

Heffinger also says they have another fundraiser later in the year.

