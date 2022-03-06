Dominant pitching leads to sweep of Hartford

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball completed its sweep of Hartford with wins in both games of its doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.

The Hilltoppers earned an 11-0 victory to start the day before recording a 3-2 win in the backend of their doubleheader. Following the sweep, WKU has now won five straight and sits at 7-4 on the season.

“I thought we threw the ball very well,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “You look back at the first game of today’s doubleheader – my goodness, Sean Bergeron – nine innings, no walks, 16 strikeouts. If he’s not up for National Pitcher of the Week then I’m missing the vote somewhere, just outstanding. Devyn Terbrak gave us six innings, Jake Kates gave us eight. I thought those guys did a great job. We didn’t have to use a lot of pitchers, and the guys that went out there, I thought they flashed very good stuff and competed.”

Sean Bergeron earned the start nod in game one of the doubleheader, tossing a complete-game shutout while allowing just three hits and no walks to go along with a career-high 16 strikeouts. It was the first nine-inning complete-game shutout by a Hilltopper since March 2005, 2018, when Paul Kirkpatrick accomplished the same feat in a 4-0 win against Rice. Bergeron’s 16 strikeouts also marked the most in a game by a Hilltopper pitcher since at least 2005 – as far back as WKU game records go – topping the previous mark of 14 by Ryan Thurston.

Offensively, WKU racked up 15 hits and two walks, with four players producing multi-hit performances. Ty Batusich led the way, going 3-for-4 with four RBI, while Justin Carlin, AJ Fiechter and Matthew Meyer each added two hits apiece.

Devyn Tebrak received the start in game two of the doubleheader, picking up his second win of the season after allowing just four hits and one run while striking out three in 6.0 innings of action. Cooper Hellman relieved Terbrak in the seventh, surrendering just one hit and one run while adding three strikeouts in 2.0 frames. Mason Vinyard closed things out in the ninth, recording his second save of the season while allowing one hit and striking out three in 1.0 inning.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied four hits, with Tristin Garcia and Aidan Gilroy each compiling 2-for-4 performances in the game.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will head to Richmond, Ky., to face Eastern Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 8.

