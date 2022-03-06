Advertisement

National average for gas tops $4 a gallon

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 8 in Los Angeles, California.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices across the country are climbing.

The national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $4.01 per gallon on Sunday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Gas prices have soared 28 cents in the last three days and 46 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago.

Those are all the largest increases since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005 devastating the nation’s oil and gas industry.

California has the highest average gas prices in the nation. The average price per gallon rose to $5.29 on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Warren County fatal accident
David Patrick
Accident claims life of Scottsville man who turned life around after overdoses and started a sober living home
Shots Fired
UPDATE: Name released in Warren County shooting
Missing person: Callie Everhart, Scottsville, Ky
UPDATE: Missing Scottsville woman has been found
Tornado Recovery
Bowling Green man recovers after breaking neck, ribs during tornado

Latest News

An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
Kamala Harris marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off
Ukraine begs for more U.S. aid as Russia escalates attacks.
Ukraine begs for more US aid as Russia escalates attacks