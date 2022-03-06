Purples win third straight 4th Region Girls Title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Purples dominate the 4th Region Girls Championship against Franklin-Simpson 62-34 to win their third straight 4th Region Tournament.

“I think every year is different and every year is special. This is another four-year class that didn’t want to be the class and who didn’t get it.” Head Coach Calvin Head said. “We set that as one of our goals. We prepare through the year with our schedule, and I think it really paid off in the postseason.”

LynKaylah James led the way for the Purples with a double-double, 16 points, and 13 rebounds. Following her was Meadow Tisdale with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Wildcats’ Alera Barbee put up 17 points and seven rebounds in her final game.

Bowling Green will play Letcher County Central in the first round of the state tournament on March 10 at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 11 am eastern.

