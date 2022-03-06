Advertisement

Student charged in Kansas high school shooting that injured 2

Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a school resource officer at Olathe East High School in Olathe, Kansas.(Source: KMBC via CNN)
By Nick Sloan, Abby Dodge and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old student has been arrested and charged in Friday’s shooting that wounded two people at Olathe East High School.

Jaylon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday, KCTV reports. A probable cause statement said Elmore tried to shoot and kill school resource officer Erik Clark.

Clark was one of two individuals wounded in the shooting. The other was Kaleb Stoppel, a school administrator, but there’s been no official charge announced for that yet, according to court records.

A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.

Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital Friday and are expected to recover.

Clark has been a school resource officer at Olathe East for seven years. His actions are being credited for saving lives on Friday. He was the first to report the shooting and applied a tourniquet on himself before help arrived.

Elmore was booked into the Johnson County jail just after 11 p.m. on Friday. No first appearance has been announced for him, as he remains hospitalized following the shooting.

A $1 million bond has been listed in Johnson County jail records.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

