Advertisement

3-year-old reunited with stuffed animal he lost on a plane in December

Archie, 3, was reunited with the stuffed animal he lost on an airplane months ago.
Archie, 3, was reunited with the stuffed animal he lost on an airplane months ago.(KCNC via CNN Newsource)
By KCNC staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KCNC) - A Colorado boy has been reunited with his stuffed animal that was lost during a trip across the country.

The Carrie family was taking a trip to Wisconsin around Christmas when they misplaced the stuffed puppy.

Three-year-old Archie had just been gifted the stuffed animal named “Puppy Elf” for Christmas, and he brought it along on the trip. But Puppy Elf got lost somewhere in the airport after they landed in Milwaukee.

The Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee shared a photo of Puppy Elf on their Facebook page, and Archie’s dad saw the post.

Archie and Puppy Elf are now home together and making up for lost time.

Archie and his mom are grateful for the Denver and Milwaukee airports for coordinating to get Puppy Elf back home. Archie even got a new stuffed airplane to add to his collection.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Patrick
Accident claims life of Scottsville man who turned life around after overdoses and started a sober living home
Volkert missing in Nashville
Bowling Green man found after going missing in Nashville
Shots Fired
UPDATE: Name released in Warren County shooting
Fatal car crash
Warren County fatal accident
Monday threats
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storms possible this afternoon and Monday morning!

Latest News

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is at a new all-time record high.
Gas prices hit new all-time high
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Biggest stock slide on Wall Street since ‘20 as oil surges
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games
The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study...
Amazon rainforest nearing tipping point, study suggests
Anna Sigarroa is charged with felonious assault after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the...
Police: Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in face after he tried to teach her how to use gun