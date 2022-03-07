Advertisement

Barren Co. accident claims the life of Bonnieville woman

Fatal Car Crash (gfx)
Fatal Car Crash (gfx)(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a single-vehicle injury collision in Barren County.

Saturday, March 5, troopers responded to the scene located near 1442 Stovall Road.

Authorities say the investigation shows that 20-yer-old Kenzi B. Riggs of Bonnieville, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus southbound on Stovall Rd. when Riggs’ vehicle drove off the right shoulder of the roadway causing it to overturn.

Riggs was flown to Skyline Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

A passenger of Riggs, 22-year-old Isaiah Meredith of Glasgow, was uninjured in the collision.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Patrick
Accident claims life of Scottsville man who turned life around after overdoses and started a sober living home
Volkert missing in Nashville
Bowling Green man found after going missing in Nashville
Shots Fired
UPDATE: Name released in Warren County shooting
Fatal car crash
Warren County fatal accident
Monday threats
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storms possible this afternoon and Monday morning!

Latest News

An accident involving a motorcycle, on Broadway Ave. and Nutwood St., in Bowling Green takes...
Bowling Green man dies in early morning crash
Greenwood High School Presents Spongebob the Musical
Greenwood High School to present SpongeBob the Musical at Vanmeter Auditorium
1
Bowling Green Man Missing in Nashville has been found
1
Man Dies in Single Vehicle Collision