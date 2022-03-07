Barren Co. accident claims the life of Bonnieville woman

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a single-vehicle injury collision in Barren County.

Saturday, March 5, troopers responded to the scene located near 1442 Stovall Road.

Authorities say the investigation shows that 20-yer-old Kenzi B. Riggs of Bonnieville, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus southbound on Stovall Rd. when Riggs’ vehicle drove off the right shoulder of the roadway causing it to overturn.

Riggs was flown to Skyline Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

A passenger of Riggs, 22-year-old Isaiah Meredith of Glasgow, was uninjured in the collision.

