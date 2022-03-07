Bowling Green man dies in early morning crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has died after an early morning crash on Interstate 65.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call in reference to a single vehicle injury collision in Warren County Monday at approximately 06:50 a.m.

KSP troopers responded to the accident near the 33.8 mile marker of Interstate 65.

Preliminary investigation indicates that James L. Lambert, 33, of Bowling Green, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche northbound on I-65 near the 33.8 mile marker.

Lambert’s vehicle exited the left shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree. James L. Lambert was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Warren County Coroner.

The investigation is being led by Trooper Kevin Mayfield. He was assisted at the scene by Med Center EMS, Smiths Grove Fire Department, Warren County Coroner and KSP personnel.

