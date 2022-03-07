Advertisement

Bowling Green man dies in early morning crash

An accident involving a motorcycle, on Broadway Ave. and Nutwood St., in Bowling Green takes...
An accident involving a motorcycle, on Broadway Ave. and Nutwood St., in Bowling Green takes the life of 39-year-old Darrell Morgan of Stanford, Ky.(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has died after an early morning crash on Interstate 65.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call in reference to a single vehicle injury collision in Warren County Monday at approximately 06:50 a.m.

KSP troopers responded to the accident near the 33.8 mile marker of Interstate 65.

Preliminary investigation indicates that James L. Lambert, 33, of Bowling Green, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche northbound on I-65 near the 33.8 mile marker. 

Lambert’s vehicle exited the left shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree. James L. Lambert was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Warren County Coroner.

The investigation is being led by Trooper Kevin Mayfield.  He was assisted at the scene by Med Center EMS, Smiths Grove Fire Department, Warren County Coroner and KSP personnel.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Patrick
Accident claims life of Scottsville man who turned life around after overdoses and started a sober living home
Volkert missing in Nashville
Bowling Green man found after going missing in Nashville
Shots Fired
UPDATE: Name released in Warren County shooting
Fatal car crash
Warren County fatal accident
Monday threats
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storms possible this afternoon and Monday morning!

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash (gfx)
Barren Co. accident claims the life of Bonnieville woman
Greenwood High School Presents Spongebob the Musical
Greenwood High School to present SpongeBob the Musical at Vanmeter Auditorium
1
Bowling Green Man Missing in Nashville has been found
1
Man Dies in Single Vehicle Collision