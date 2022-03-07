Bowling Green man found after going missing in Nashville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been found after going missing Saturday while attending an event near Broadway.

Gable Volkert went missing in Nashville Saturday around 12:30 p.m. when he was attending a cheerleading competition at Municipal Auditorium.

While tracking his credit card statements, the family was able to track Volkert to the Renaissance Hotel on Commerce Street.

They said he was disoriented and believed he was in a different city other than Nashville.

According to his family, he was robbed while walking around, but one credit card was in his pocket rather than in his wallet, which was taken.

Volkert’s sister, Anne Marie Volkert, told WBKO News that he disappeared after stepping out to get some air and walked to Best City Gyro Food Truck on 4th Ave South near Bridgestone Arena. She said the last credit card charge was at Best Gyro.

Metro Police are still investigating the robbery.

