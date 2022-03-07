FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Storms possible this afternoon and Monday morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued through this afternoon and into tomorrow morning. Many of us will be under a flood areal watch until Monday morning.

Monday threats (wbko)

1-2″ of rainfall have already been seen over portions of South Central Kentucky today. Repeating rounds of heavy rainfall through this evening and Monday will further increase the threat for flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Most of the storms that we’ll see tonight will be north of Bowling Green and should taper off no later than 10pm CST. Though a brief strong storm can’t be ruled out this evening, the better chance for strong to severe weather will come early Monday morning as a frontal boundary arrives.

This line of strong storms arrives as early as 4:00am, affecting our western counties first (Hopkins, McLean, Christian, Muhlenberg, etc). It’ll arrive at the heart of South Central Kentucky just in time for the morning commute starting at 6am. For any drivers in the AM hours, this could mean a hazardous commute as gusty showers will be likely. The line will get to our eastern counties around 7:30am (Taylor, Green, Adair, Russell, Clinton, etc).

Damaging straight line winds gusting up to 50mph will be the main concern, but a brief spin up cannot be ruled out. Another prominent threat will be the continued rain with heavy downpours that could reduce visibility for drivers. An additional 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected, so flooding will also be a concern.

This line of storms will be out of the area by 10am. We’ll be dry into Tuesday, but temperatures will plunge back to normal. We’ll see daytime highs in the 50s through the mid-week before our next shot at rain arrives Thursday. More details to come on WBKO News at 10!

It’s the last day of severe weather awareness week in Kentucky! Today’s topic is reliable alerts, which will be relevant through tomorrow’s storm threat: know how to get weather alerts when you’re awake vs. when you’re asleep!

Reliable alerts when awake (wbko)

Alerts when asleep (wbko)

