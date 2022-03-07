Fort Knox soldiers deploying to Europe to bolster U.S. allies

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) - About 300 soldiers from Fort Knox’s Victory Corps are being deployed to Germany and Poland to bolster U.S. Army forces in Europe.

The Corps already has soldiers stationed at an operational command post in Poznan, Poland, but the Army says it is deploying the Corps’ main headquarters to Europe as well.

In a news release, the Army says the additional deployment will “build readiness, improve interoperability, reinforce allies and deter further Russian aggression.”

The Corps will support NATO’s eastern flank and help coordinate multinational exercises across the continent.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.