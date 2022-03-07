Greenwood High School to present SpongeBob the Musical at Vanmeter Auditorium

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend, Greenwood High School is putting on SpongeBob the Musical, a show for all ages.

“SpongeBob is a very one dimensional character and everybody sees him as sort of this always happy, kind of annoying character, but the musical really brings like a human depth to all of the characters especially SpongeBob,” Olivia Otto, who plays SpongeBob said.

From the set to the costumes, you’ll feel like you are in bikini bottom! Many of the characters are the same as in the TV show, but there are a lot of exciting twists.

“It has a completely different plot, it has plenty of callbacks and references to certain episodes or certain songs, but it’s completely different plot,” Actor Andrew Zies said. “All the songs are original, except for the theme song, which of course you have to have in there.”

SpongeBob the musical will show on Friday and Saturday March 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday March 13 at 3 p.m. You can get tickets for $10 at the door, or online at our.show/ghsspongebob.

