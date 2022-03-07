Rain moves out, chilly temperatures move in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The bulk of the active weather has moved through this morning. We have seen several inches of rain over the last 24 hours, so flooding will continue to be a concern even as the rain moves out.

Rain moves out, wind continues

It was a morning of strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, gusty wind and very warm temperatures. The windy weather continues, but we will start to dry out. Temperatures are dropping with 40s this afternoon and eventually 30s tonight. Tuesday stays mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the lower 50s. Another round of showers possible Tuesday night into Wednesday Morning. A beautiful day on the way Thursday, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 60s. More rain is on the way on Friday, followed by MUCH colder temperatures to start the weekend. Remember we spring forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Rain moves out. High: 72 Low: 35 Winds: W/NW 10-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 52 Low: 35 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. High: 57 Low: 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High Today: 84 (21)

Record Low Today: 1 (2015)

Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Sunset: 5:46 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Pollen Count: 1.1 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 1

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 76

Yesterday’s Low: 61

Yesterday’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: T (-0.19″)

Yearly Precip: 11.62″ (+2.98″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

