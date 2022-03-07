BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Abby Phillips, Director of Education at Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Abby’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is, “I love what JA stands for and the concepts we teach about financial literacy, college/career readiness, and entrepreneurship. The real-life skills we focus on are so important for all students and will help them become successful adults.” She also said, “I love being a part of this organization and working with teachers and other community members to make an impact on the lives of young people. I think we all want the same thing for the students – to be successful in life – and JA provides an avenue to help make that happen. I would love to talk to you about volunteering!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

