Cloudy and cool today, showers return tonight
High temperatures will be cooler than average
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s nice that it’s dry this morning, but it is on the gloomy side.
Today will be cooler than average with high in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain showers move back in later this evening and continue through tomorrow morning. Wednesday will start wet, but then clouds clear and sunshine returns. Thursday still looks to be the nicest day of the week, before big changes on the way Friday into Saturday.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain later this evening. High: 52 Low: 35 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers, then clouds to sun High: 57 Low: 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60. Low: 38
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 57
Normal Low: 36
Record High Today: 82 (1974)
Record Low Today: 11 (1943)
Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.
Sunset: 5:47 p.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)
Pollen Count: 5.9 (Mod)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 4
Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Yesterday’s High: 72
Yesterday’s Low: 39
Yesterday’s Precip: 0.63″
Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.46″)
Yearly Precip: 12.25″ (+3.45″)
Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″
Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″
