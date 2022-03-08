Cloudy and cool today, showers return tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s nice that it’s dry this morning, but it is on the gloomy side.

Cool and cloudy

Today will be cooler than average with high in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain showers move back in later this evening and continue through tomorrow morning. Wednesday will start wet, but then clouds clear and sunshine returns. Thursday still looks to be the nicest day of the week, before big changes on the way Friday into Saturday.

Pattern change this weekend (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain later this evening. High: 52 Low: 35 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers, then clouds to sun High: 57 Low: 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60. Low: 38

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High Today: 82 (1974)

Record Low Today: 11 (1943)

Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.

Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Pollen Count: 5.9 (Mod)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 72

Yesterday’s Low: 39

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.63″

Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.46″)

Yearly Precip: 12.25″ (+3.45″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.