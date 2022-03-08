Advertisement

Cloudy and cool today, showers return tonight

High temperatures will be cooler than average
Chilly at the pump today
Chilly at the pump today(WBKO)
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s nice that it’s dry this morning, but it is on the gloomy side.

Cool and cloudy

Today will be cooler than average with high in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain showers move back in later this evening and continue through tomorrow morning. Wednesday will start wet, but then clouds clear and sunshine returns. Thursday still looks to be the nicest day of the week, before big changes on the way Friday into Saturday.

Pattern change this weekend
Pattern change this weekend(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain later this evening. High: 52 Low: 35 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers, then clouds to sun High: 57 Low: 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60. Low: 38

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 57

Normal Low: 36

Record High Today: 82 (1974)

Record Low Today: 11 (1943)

Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.

Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

Pollen Count: 5.9 (Mod)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 72

Yesterday’s Low: 39

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.63″

Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.46″)

Yearly Precip: 12.25″ (+3.45″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jamie L. Robbins
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman found
Missing: Gregory “Brandon” Gellhaus, 36, of Cave City. BCSO need help in finding him
UPDATE: Missing Cave City man has been found
An accident involving a motorcycle, on Broadway Ave. and Nutwood St., in Bowling Green takes...
Bowling Green man dies in early morning crash
Aaron McQuady
2 brothers shot in Ohio County, 1 dies

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days Friday Night into Saturday
A Wild Finish to the Week on the Way!
Snow looks likely Friday into Saturday
Increasing sunshine today, tracking end of the week snow
Warming up ahead of winter weather
Warming up ahead of winter weather
Increasing sunshine today, winter makes a comeback
Increasing sunshine
Arctic air with a chance for snow arrives Friday night!
A Rainy Tuesday Night!