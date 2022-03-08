Advertisement

Kentucky River bridge to close for repairs, repainting

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST
IRVINE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky River bridge in Irvine will be closed for four months so that it can be repaired and repainted.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that the span carrying Kentucky 52 and Kentucky 89 over the river will be closed from March 16 through mid-July.

The bridge also was closed from December through February for expansion joint repair, but some of that work had to be delayed due to inclement weather.

Officials say during the upcoming closure, the bridge will also get a new coat of paint, a deck overlay and metal railing repairs.

