Missing Logan County woman

Missing Logan County woman
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person, identified as Jamie L. Robbins, age 24 of Russellville.

Jamie is described as a Hispanic female, thin build, 5′4, & 125 lbs. She was reported missing by her parents and legal guardians, Jan & Tom Robbins, after she did not come home after staying at a friend’s house in Todd County.

Her last known location was at the Oak Grove Racing & Gaming Hotel in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Video surveillance shows Jamie was there at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2022.

Family and friends believe Jamie may be in the Clarksville, TN area.

If you have any information about where Jamie may be, please call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 270-726-2244 or the Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911.

