A Rainy Tuesday Night!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds held tough Tuesday, and so did the clouds! Rain invades this evening as a system cuts across the Deep South. Some wet snowflakes could mix in with the rain mainly north and west of Bowling Green overnight, but no accumulation is expected.

A brief warmup late week

Wednesday will start wet, but then clouds clear and sunshine returns. Thursday still looks to be the nicest day of the week, before big changes on the way Friday into Saturday. A sharp arctic cold front

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.