Advertisement

Report: Gilday fled to Florida after deadly home invasion

Shannon Gilday, 23.
Shannon Gilday, 23.(Madison Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more details about Shannon Gilday’s movements after police say he shot and killed a lawyer in Madison County.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report Gilday fled to Florida after the death of Jordan Morgan.

Search warrant gives new details in deadly home invasion case

The paper reports Gilday also made several trips to the home in the days leading up to the deadly home invasion.

Former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan owns the home.

Gilday is due in court tomorrow.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jamie L. Robbins
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman found
Missing: Gregory “Brandon” Gellhaus, 36, of Cave City. BCSO need help in finding him
UPDATE: Missing Cave City man has been found
An accident involving a motorcycle, on Broadway Ave. and Nutwood St., in Bowling Green takes...
Bowling Green man dies in early morning crash
Aaron McQuady
2 brothers shot in Ohio County, 1 dies

Latest News

Hot Rods Host Annual Fan Fest Saturday
Applegate Recovery Talks Services Offered for Those Struggling with Addiction to Opioids
Applegate Recovery Talks Services Offered for Those Struggling with Addiction to Opioids
Crime Stoppers: BG Jewelry Store Theft
Crime Stoppers: BG Jewelry Store Theft
BG Jewelry Store Theft
Crime Stoppers: Jewelry Store Theft
FEMA Hiring in KY
FEMA Hiring in KY