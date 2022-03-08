Advertisement

Senate panel OK’s bill to replace board at Kentucky State

(Kentucky State University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky senate panel has unanimously approved legislation that would require Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents to be replaced by April 1.

Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, lead sponsor of the legislation, says that a new board must “be in place and confirmed by the Senate” before it receives $23 million in state funds that KSU officials say are vital for the school’s survival.

Kentucky State University is the state’s sole public historically black university.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volkert missing in Nashville
Bowling Green man found after going missing in Nashville
An accident involving a motorcycle, on Broadway Ave. and Nutwood St., in Bowling Green takes...
Bowling Green man dies in early morning crash
Fatal Car Crash (gfx)
Barren Co. accident claims the life of Bonnieville woman
David Patrick
Accident claims life of Scottsville man who turned life around after overdoses and started a sober living home
Shots Fired
UPDATE: Name released in Warren County shooting

Latest News

KYTC (gfx)
Kentucky River bridge to close for repairs, repainting
Aaron McQuady
2 brothers shot in Ohio County, 1 dies
Drunk Driving
Ky. sees seventh highest year-to-year increase of alcohol-related deadly crashes in the nation
Ohio County Deadly Shooting
Ohio County Deadly Shooting