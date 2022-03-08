Senate panel OK’s bill to replace board at Kentucky State

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky senate panel has unanimously approved legislation that would require Kentucky State University’s Board of Regents to be replaced by April 1.

Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, lead sponsor of the legislation, says that a new board must “be in place and confirmed by the Senate” before it receives $23 million in state funds that KSU officials say are vital for the school’s survival.

Kentucky State University is the state’s sole public historically black university.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.