Sharp named C-USA Player of the Week

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball center Jamarion Sharp was named Conference USA Player of the Week for his all-around efforts in WKU’s two victories over Marshall, the league announced Monday morning.

WKU has had three different players earn the title this season, marking the first time in league history that a program has had three different players earn the honor since the Hilltoppers had four different named in 2019-20. Charles Bassey (Dec. 2, 2019), Carson Williams (Jan. 6, 2020), Taveion Hollingsworth (Jan. 20, 2020 and March 2, 2020) and Jared Savage (Feb. 17, 2020) all earned the honor in the 2019-20 season.

No other program in the league has accomplished the feat since Marshall had three different players named Player of the Week in the 2017-18 season.

Sharp averaged 12 points, 11.5 rebounds and six blocks in WKU’s two wins over Marshall. Over the two games, he shot 11 of 13 (84.6%) from the field, including a perfect 6 for 6 mark at Marshall.

Sharp’s 12 total blocks on the week helped him reclaim the country’s lead for total blocks at 142 and blocks per game at 4.6.

In the Hilltoppers’ regular season finale, the 7-5 big man flirted with a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks in 32 minutes.

On Wednesday night at Marshall, Sharp had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in 30 minutes.

