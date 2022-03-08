Advertisement

‘Shrinkflation’ may be the reason your favorite products are getting smaller

Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet...
Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You know when you open a bag of chips and realize the bag is only about half full? You might start seeing more of that - and not just with chips.

People are seeing everything getting smaller, like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.

Retail industry experts say record levels of inflation are costing companies more to produce all sorts of items, so they can either raise prices or give you less.

This is called “shrinkflation.”

As frustrating as it is for consumers, hiking prices is a last resort for companies, because they know that buyers will notice and it could hit demand for their product.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As police search for the suspects, Newill is happy to have her son at home and alive.
‘You’re not going to threaten my son’: Victim’s mother has message for E-Town robbery suspects
Jamie L. Robbins
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman found
Missing: Gregory “Brandon” Gellhaus, 36, of Cave City. BCSO need help in finding him
UPDATE: Missing Cave City man has been found
An accident involving a motorcycle, on Broadway Ave. and Nutwood St., in Bowling Green takes...
Bowling Green man dies in early morning crash
Aaron McQuady
2 brothers shot in Ohio County, 1 dies

Latest News

Two brothers are charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting, which...
Family mourns security guard shot while getting gas after work
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
2 accused of killing Hawaii man, encasing body in concrete arrested
Hot Rods Host Annual Fan Fest Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill