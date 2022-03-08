Advertisement

Small businesses in southern Ky. having to adjust to rising gas prices

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s harder to make money when you’re spending more on the job. That’s the reality for small businesses who drive a lot.

Gas prices in southern Kentucky are about $4 a gallon, and people are shelling out big bucks just to fill up and get to the job site.

Charles Day owns a roofing business and said he drives hundreds of miles a week, and fills up every other day. With gas prices rising, that means he’s paying about $120 to fill up. He said at some point, you have to pass the expense on to the customer.

“Absolutely and I dread doing that because it’s hard for everyone to understand. It’s not just gas prices, it’s shortages on everything. We have dealt with shingle shortages. Sometimes to do a replacement we have to go to four different places,” Day said.

Now, not only are businesses dealing with a shortage of supplies, they’re having to pay so much more to do the job.

Day said two years ago when gas prices fell, he could fill up for $60.

