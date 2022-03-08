TMP/DIRECTOR (Part Time) - WBKO

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBKO:

WBKO Television is the dominant source for local news and entertainment in the Bowling Green area and operates the ABC, FOX, and CW affiliates. Nestled in the heart of south-central Kentucky between Louisville and Nashville, WBKO is home to Emmy and AP award-winning mentors with a combined experience of over 75 years. We offer employees flexibility to learn other jobs with the latest industry equipment and software; live news experience; and encouragement to volunteer in the community. Over the last 15 years, we have helped raise more than nine million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. We also enjoy being a part of the community by engaging in activities including ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmas, helping to promote United Way’s Day of Caring, and jumping into icy cold water for Junior Achievement’s Penguin Plunge.

Bowling Green is the fastest growing city in Kentucky and is “geared for fun” as the home of the Corvette, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team, and countless caves and hiking trails ready to be explored! Mammoth Cave National Park, the world’s longest known cave system, is also right down I-65. The arts scene is active in Bowling Green with the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) which brings in nationally known artists and productions. WBKO works closely with Western Kentucky University by airing a weekly “View From the Hill” segment and covering its programs and Division I sports teams. WBKO is proud to serve our community and nurture our employees to grow professionally, be more community-oriented, and have fun in a family environment.

Job Summary/Description:

WBKO-TV, a Gray Television, ABC, FOX, and CW affiliate, is seeking a dynamic, tech-savvy individual to join our award-winning team. This part-time master control operator/newscast director position entails prepping on-air elements for three channels as well as directing live, pre-recorded, and web productions. This is an entry-level position and we will provide training. Work for the second-largest TV group in the country with opportunities for advancement.

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Studio Production• Master Control Switching• Set-up of video equipment• Recording programming• Satellite downlink operation• Basic remote transmitter• Ingest programming and advertising into automation system.• Direct live newscast following station guidelines.• Work with news producers to determine the best use of graphics and coordination of live shots.• Monitor all on-air streams.• Assist in maintenance and upkeep of work environment.• Responsible for studio set up

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Prior broadcast or video experience preferred but training is provided.• Must be able to perform accurately under pressure of live television operation.• Must have developed and displayed responsible work habits with minimal supervision• Able to handle moderate to high stress and deadline pressure.• Must be able to work flexible days, hours, and holidays.• Some Adobe, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro knowledge a plus.

*** Drug screen required. ***

Qualified, interested applicants may go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter, and references

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for medical or religious accommodation.

