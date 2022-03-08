Advertisement

Warren County Schools student registration now open

Warren County Public Schools
Warren County Public Schools(WCPS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Registration for Warren County Preschool, Kindergarten and for new and existing students is open for the 2022-2023 school year.

The system has provided links to Google Docs to be filled out depending on each student’s needs.

For Preschool registration, you can fill out an eligibility form here.

For Kindergarten through high school students, you can register here.

